Ingredients:

For corn flour mixture:

v 1 cup corn flour

v 4 cup water

Other Ingredients:

v 2¼ cup sugar

v 1 cup water

v 1 tsp lemon juice

v 6 tbsp ghee / clarified butter

v ¼ tsp red food colour

v ¼ tsp cardamom powder

v 2 tbsp chopped cashew

v 2 tbsp chopped almond

Method:

1. Firstly, in a large bowl take 1 cup corn flour and 4 cup water.

2. Whisk and mix well making sure there are no lumps. keep aside.

3. Now in a large kadai take 2¼ cup sugar and 1 cup water.

4. Stir well until the sugar dissolves completely.

5. Now get the sugar water to a boil. no need to attain string consistency.

6. Keep stirring, and pour in prepared corn flour water.

7. Continue to stir until the mixture starts to thicken.

8. Now pour in 1 tsp lemon juice and continue to mix. lemon is used to prevent sugar from crystalizing.

9. Further, add 2 tbsp of ghee and continue to mix.

10. Mix until the ghee is well absorbed.

11. Keep adding ghee in batches until it absorbs completely.

12. Once the mixture turns glossy (after 30 minutes), add ¼ tsp red food colour and mix well.

13. Now add ¼ tsp cardamom powder, 2 tbsp cashew and 2 tbsp almond.

14. Mix well making sure everything is well combined.

15. After 40 minutes, the mixture will turn super glossy.

16. Now add 1 tsp of more ghee and continue to stir until the mixture starts to release ghee.

17. Transfer the halwa mixture into the tray.

18. Sprinkle few chopped nuts and level it up.

19. Rest for 30 minutes or until the halwa is set completely.

20. Finally, cut karachi halwa into pieces and enjoy for 2 weeks when refrigerated.