‘BNP feels comfortable to contact with foreigners’

Awami League general secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader has said that BNP feels comfortable maintaining contact with foreigners, though isolated from the people.

“After being released on bail, the party Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has been away from the leaders and activists showing his illness. But when heard about the arrival of the US delegation, he met with the delegation and complained. Complaining is their old habit.”

He made the remark while exchanging views with journalists in Feni’s Daganbhuiyan upazila on Monday afternoon after inaugurating a foot-over bridge in the upazila.

Obaidul Quader said, “Those who will criticise, will do that in the country and abroad too. Those who did not come to power, did not come to the election, will realise how narrow they have become in politics. BNP will have to pay for this.”

Feni-2 lawmaker and the district Awami League general secretary Nizam Uddin Hazari, district administration Shahina Akter were present, among others.