Man stabbed dead in Moulvibazar

A CNG-run auto-rickshaw driver was allegedly stabbed to death on Sunday night in Moulvibazar’s Kamalganj upazila.

The victim was Soab Ali, a resident of Munshibazar area under the upazial.

In the incident, police arrested two people in Uttar Munsibazar area of the upazila around 9:30 pm.

Rajnagar Police Station Officer-in-Charge (Investigation) Mirza Mazharul Anwar said the victim Soab Ali had an argument with Kasim and Kohinur over due money at night. At one point, the two got excited and stabbed Soab Ali, injuring him seriously.

Locals rescued him and took to Moulvibazar General Hospital where Soab was declared dead by doctors.

The OC further said that Kasim and Kohinur involved in the incident have been arrested. The body has been taken to Sadar Hospital for autopsy.