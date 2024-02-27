PM Sheikh Hasina inaugurates Police Week-2024

The six-day Police week-2024 began on Tuesday with the theme ‘Smart police smart country, Bangladesh of peace and progress’.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina inaugurated the Police Week as the chief guest at Rajarbagh Police Lines in the capital at 10:30am.

The prime minister also reviewed the parade of the Bangladesh Police riding on an open jeep and took the salute.

Different police contingents staged a spectacular parade to mark the police week.

The premier awarded thirty-five policemen Bangladesh Police Medal (BPM-bravery) and 60 others President Police Medal (PPM-bravery) in recognition of their courageous work. In addition, 95 policemen got BPM service medal while 210 PPM service medal as well.

Earlier, on her arrival at the venue, the prime minister was received by Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan, Public Security Division Senior Secretary Md. Mustafizur Rahman and Inspector General of Police (IGP) Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun.

Cabinet members, parliament members and senior government officials were present.

At the outset of the programme, the national anthem was played.