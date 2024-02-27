Import-export resumes through Hili port after holiday

After a one-day holiday on the occasion of Shab-e-Barat, the import-export activities between Bangladesh and India resumed through Hili land port in Dinajpur on Tuesday.

However, the movement of travelers through the land port was normal at that time.

Hili C&F Agents Association General Secretary and Mayor Jamil Hossain Chalanta confirmed the matter in the morning.

He said the import and export between the two countries were closed Monday due to the public holiday. Import-export trade between the two countries has resumed through the port from Tuesday morning.

Hili Immigration Checkpost OC Sheikh Ashraful said that although the import and export through the port was stopped, passage of passengers with passports was normal through Hili Immigration.