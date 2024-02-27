Gazette for 50 MPs in reserved seats of women published

A gazette notification detailing the names and addresses of the members of parliament (MPs) elected uncontested to 50 reserved seats of women in the 12th Jatiya Sangsad has been published.

The Election Commission (EC) on Tuesday (February 27) published the gazette notification.

The gazette notification detailing the names and addresses of the 50 MPs will be sent to the Jatiya Sangsad secretariat. Then, the secretariat will arrange the oath taking ceremony for those MPs. After taking oath, the MPs to the 50 reserved seats will join the parliament.

Earlier on Sunday, the EC declared all the candidates to the reserved seats of women ‘elected uncontested’ as none of the candidates withdrew their nomination forms. Sunday was the last day of withdrawing nomination forms in the reserved seats of women.

Among the 50 MPs declared elected uncontested, 48 are from Awami League and its allies, and two are from Jatiya Party, according to the gazette notification.

As per the existing law, the parliamentary seats reserved for women are distributed to the parties in proportion to the seats they have won in the general elections.