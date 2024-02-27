Outreach program to help diplomats know Bangladesh’s development: Hasan

Foreign Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud has said that his ministry organised an outreaching programme for foreign diplomats to let them witness in person the country’s massive development activities carried out by the Awami League (AL) government.

“This visit helps the diplomats to know well about Bangalee nation’s capabilities, the ongoing development programmes under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and the country as well,” he said, reports BSS.

Hasan, also joint general secretary of the ruling AL, said this while talking to reporters at Chattogram Railway Station in Chattogram before departing for Cox’s Bazar via train with the participating diplomats.

Earlier, he along with the diplomats visited different development projects here under the Ambassadors’ Outreach Programme of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA).

A total of 34 diplomats, including ambassadors and heads of missions, from 24 countries and international organizations are now on the visit to the country’s southern region.

About Chattogram-Dohazari rail link, Dr Hasan said 125-year-old dream of this region’s people has been materialized under the leadership of Prime Minster Sheikh Hasina.

“It (constructing Chattogram-Dohazari rail link) is an extraordinary work. Therefore, we choose the train to take the diplomats to Cox’s Bazar,” he added.

About taking diplomats to Cox’s Bazar, the foreign minister said, “We are visiting the tourist district Cox’s Bazar to let diplomats witness the beauty of longest sea beach and the rural Bangladesh, and the development works too.”