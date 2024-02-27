Bangladesh-India cooperation is necessary: PM Sheikh Hasina

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has said that cooperation between Bangladesh and India is necessary as they are close-door neighbours.

She said this when the visiting Chief of the Air Staff of India Air Chief Marshal Vivek Ram Chaudhari called on her at her Sangsad Bhaban office in Dhaka on Tuesday (February 27), reports BSS.

Mentioning that poverty is the main enemy in this region, Sheikh Hasina said that maximum resources are being spent to alleviate poverty.

During the courtesy call on, she also told the Indian air chief that Bangladesh has established Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Aviation and Aerospace University (BSMRAAU) where new human resources are being developed.

Prime Minister’s speechwriter Md. Nazrul Islam said this in a news briefing after the meeting.

The Indian air chief has assured the premier of extending all types of cooperation to build Smart Armed Forces in the Smart Bangladesh.

Talking about the “Forces Goal-2030” of Bangladesh, Vivek Ram Chaudhari said that they have taken initiative to conduct joint exercise alongside extending cooperation on training to Bangladesh Airforce personnel.

He also said that they are ready to extend all types of cooperation for the betterment of Bangladesh Air Force.

PM’s Private Industry and Investment Adviser Salman Fazlur Rahman and Prime Minister’s Principal Secretary M. Tofazzel Hossain Miah were present.