BCB appoints two new coaches

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has appointed BCB’s High Performance (HP) Head Coach David Hemp as the national team’s batting coach.

Hemp had been working as the HP Head Coach since May 2023 and had toured with the national team as its batting coach in New Zealand last year.

The BCB has also announced former New Zealand allrounder Andre Adams as the national team’s bowling coach.

Both are joining on two-year contracts and will start their journey with the Bangladesh team in the upcoming home series against Sri Lanka.

Hemp, who holds an ECB Level 4 Coaching Certification, had a prolific first-class career as a batsman for Glamorgan, Free State, and Warwickshire scoring over 15,500 runs. He featured in 24 ODIs for Bermuda. He was the head coach of the Pakistan Women’s National Team from 2020-2022 and had also been in the role of Head Coach for Victoria State Women’s Team and the Melbourne Stars in the Women’s Big Bash League.

Adams represented New Zealand 47 times across formats and had been the New Zealand White Ferns bowling coach before joining Bangladesh. In a coaching career spanning a decade, he has also worked as the New Zealand Black Caps bowling coach in the recent T20 series against Pakistan and as Australia’s Assistant Coach in the 2022-23 series against South Africa. Adams was head bowling coach of New South Wales Blues in the Australian Sheffield Shield from 2018 to 2023.