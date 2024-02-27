Ingredients:

v 1 cup ghee

v 1 cup eggs, (1 cup = about 6 eggs)

v 1 cup sugar

v ½ tsp cardamom powder

v 1 tbsp sliced nuts , to garnish

Method:

1. Lightly grease a 6 X 6 inch square tray and set aside.

2. Whisk all the ingredients excepts nuts together in a bowl.

3. Transfer the egg mixture to a non-stick pot. Cook the egg mixture on medium-low heat. Scrap the side of the pan constantly.

4. After 5 minutes the mixture will start to thicken like mayonaisse. Continue cooking on low heat with contant stirring for even cooking.

5. After cooking 20 minutes when the color of the mixture darkens to light brown and turns visibly grainy.

6. Remove from heat. Avoid over-cooking.

7. If you see too much oil on the side remove 1-2 tablespoon of ghee. (Avoid pressing and removing too much ghee.)

8. Transfer halwa to the tray to set. And spread even with ribber spatula. Garnish with nuts.

9. Then press a bit to let it set well.

10. Place cut after 15 minutes when halwa is appears a bit set to touch.

11. Let the halwa set over for 4-6 hours at least or preferably overnight to get firm.