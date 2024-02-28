50 MPs of JS reserved seats of women sworn-in

Members of parliament (MPs) elected to 50 reserved seats for women uncontested have been sworn-in this (Wednesday) afternoon.

Jatiya Sangsad Speaker Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury administered the oath to MPs-elect uncontested at the oath-taking chamber of Jatiya Sangsad around 3:40pm.

At first, 48 Awami League MPs-elect were administered oath, followed by two MPs-elect of the main opposition Jatiya Party. After they were sworn-in, the MPs to the reserved seats of women signed in the oath book according to the tradition. Jatiya Sangsad Secretariat’s senior secretary KM Abdus Salam conducted the oath-taking ceremony.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Deputy Leader of the House Matia Chowdhury, Deputy Speaker Shamsul Huque Tuku, Chief Whip Noor-e-Alam Chowdhury, whips Abu Sayeed Shapan and Iqbalur Rahim, among others, were present at the ceremony.

Following the sworn-in ceremony, the MPs to the reserved seats of women joined parliament session around 4:45pm.

The Jatiya Sangsad Secretariat had earlier taken all preparations for the oath-taking ceremony.

Meanwhile, the MPs elected to the reserved seats of women were elected uncontested. The Election Commission (EC) declared them elected uncontested as none of the candidates for the reserved seats of women withdrew her candidature on the last day of withdrawing nomination on Sunday. Then the gazette of the election results was published on Tuesday. The copy of the gazette was sent from the Election Commission Secretariat to the Jatiya Sangsad Secretariat later on.