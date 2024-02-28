Transport workers call off indefinite strike in Sylhet

Transport workers in Sylhet withdrew their indefinite strike on Wednesday afternoon, after nine and a half hours.

The decision came after the transport workers’ leaders held a meeting with Sylhet’s deputy commissioner and the city mayor at the district administration’s conference hall on Wednesday afternoon.

They called the indefinite strike from 6am on Wednesday to press home their five-point demand, including an end to the gas crisis in CNG filling stations.

No long-route transports were found to leave Sylhet. People, especially SSC candidates, are facing trouble for this sudden strike.

Earlier, Mohammad Zakaria Ahmed, central committee law affairs secretary of Bangladesh Road Transport Workers Federation and president of the Sylhet District CNG-run Auto-Rickshaw Workers Union, alleged that transport workers are not getting gas after standing in line for hours at various CNG pumps every day.

Despite informing the Sylhet deputy commissioner, local ministers, and MPs about the gas crisis in the past few years to resolve the issue, it remains unresolved.