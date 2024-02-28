Ramadan office timings from 9am to 3:30pm

The government has fixed the office timings of all government, semi-government, autonomous and semi-autonomous bodies from 9:00am to 3:30pm during the upcoming holy month of Ramadan.

Besides, there will be a break of 15 minutes from 1.15pm to 1.30pm for Zohr prayer.

The timings were fixed at a cabinet meeting held on Wednesday (February 28), Cabinet Secretary Mahbub Hossain said at a press briefing at the Secretariat.

He said the office hours have been fixed for weekdays (Sunday-Thursday) from 9:00am to 3:30pm for the month of Ramadan.

Currently, offices operate from 9:00pm to 5:00pm.

The holy month of Ramadan is likely to begin on March 12 depending on sighting of the moon.