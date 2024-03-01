5 of Italian expat family killed in Bailey Road Fire

Syed Mubarak, an expatriate Banglafeshi living in Italy, had come to dine at a biriyani restaurant on Bailey Road in the capital along with other members of his family, just like many others.

They might have finished their meal or not. What is now confirmed that they would return home alive, UNB reports.

Five members of his family including Mubarak died in the fire, Mubarak’s cousin Faisal told reporters early Friday.

Faisal told reporters at Dhaka Medical College Hospital that Mubarak was schedulef to return to Italy within a month, even though he had been living abroad for a long time. The fire took away everything.

The deceased were Syed Mubarak (42), his wife Swapna (38), daughter Syed Tasfia (17), sons Syed Noor (15) and Syed Abdullah.

Expatriate Mubarak’s village home is in Shahbazpur village in Sarail upazila of Brahmanbaria district

Faisal said that around 8 pm, Mubarak left his home in Dhaka’s Mugda with his wife Swapna and their children. At that time, he had said that they were going to eat at a restaurant called “Kacchi Bhai”. They reached there too. But after the fire broke out, they could not be found.

Later, their bodies were found in the morgue of DMCH.