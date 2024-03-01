Chashirhat Nurul Haque High School Educational conference on new curriculum held

An education conference on "How effective is the new curriculum in building smart Bangladesh & quot; was

held in Noakhali. The school organized the conference on the premises of Chashirhat Nurul Haque

High School in Sonaimuri Upazila on Thursday morning.



The government of Bangladesh has launched the National Curriculum Outline-2021' across the

country with the promise of building a smart Bangladesh. The school organized this conference to

teach the students in a joyful environment as well as to highlight various aspects of skills, creativity,

knowledge, and new perspectives instead of rote dependence.

Guests, teachers, and guardians spoke to highlight the issue and the students of the school

highlighted various aspects of the new curriculum through acting.



Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Ajit Deb was present as the chief guest at the function

presided over by M Rashedul Hasan. Sonaimuri Upazila Nirbahi Officer Kaniz Fatema, Upazila

Education Officer Md. Jahangir Alam and Upazila Nirbahi Officer Kazi Mahbubur Rahman were

present as special guests. Upazila Nirbahi Officer Md Nazim Uddin, Upazila Awami League General

Secretary AFM Babul Babu, Principal of the School, Madrasa and College, teachers and educationists

were present on the occasion. The founder Nurul Haque, president of the school was present as the

inaugurator of the program.