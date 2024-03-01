Beehive Preparatory Wins UNICEF Silver Rights Respecting Award

Beehive Preparatory School has proudly clinched the prestigious UNICEF Silver Rights Respecting Award, standing out as one of only eight schools in Redbridge to be honoured with the accolade. The achievement underscores the school’s unwavering dedication to championing children’s rights and the tireless commitment of both staff in nurturing an environment where every child’s voice is not just heard but respected.

Headmaster Mr Gurr commented: “The principles of UNICEF’s Rights Respecting framework resonate deeply within our ethos with children actively participating in dialogues concerning their rights and responsibilities. The school’s steadfast efforts in instilling values of empathy, respect, and equality have been duly recognised through this notable award.”

Commenting on achieving this award, one parent commented: “The school is a happy place and focuses on each child’s well-being and development. I am proud to see its steadfast commitment to upholding children’s rights within a nurturing and supportive learning environment.”

Mr Gurr concluded: “The Silver Rights Respecting Award serves as a beacon of inspiration, highlighting Beehive Preparatory’s exceptional dedication to fostering a culture of respect, empathy, and inclusivity, and marking a significant milestone in the school’s ongoing journey towards creating a brighter future for its pupils.”

