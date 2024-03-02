Kacchi Bhai manager, Cha-Chumuk owners among 4 remanded

Arrested four persons including the manager of Kacchi Bhai and owners of Cha-Chumuk Restaurants have been placed on a two-day remand for questioning over the Thursday (February 29) night’s fire at Bailey Road in the capital that left minimum 46 people dead.

Those who were placed on remand are Kacchi Bhai’s manager Joynuddin Jishan, Cha-Chumuk Restaurant’s owners Anwarul Huq and Shakil Ahmed Rimon, and Green Cozy Cottage manager Hamimul Huque Bipul.

Earlier on Saturday afternoon, they were produced before a court in the capital. Then the investigation officer of the case and Ramna Police Station’s sub-inspector (Investigation) Ansar Milton pleaded to the court to place the arrested persons on remand. After the hearing, Dhaka metropolitan magistrate Mohammad Nurul Huda Chowdhury placed them on a two-day remand.

The fire claimed the lives of 46 people. Of them, 20 were men, 18 women and 8 children. Names and addresses of 43 of the victims were identified and the bodies of 40 of the deceased have so far been handed over to their respective families.

In connection with the incident, police filed a case with Ramna Police Station on Friday (March 1) on charge of murders due to negligence.