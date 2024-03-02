Seven hurt as jeep overturns at Lawachara

Seven people were injured after a tourist-carrying jeep overturned inside Lawachara National Park in Moulvibazar’s Kamalganj upazila on Saturday.

The injured were Sanchita, 40, Milon Sarker, 40, Dipika Banik, 40, Mita Saha, 42, Tofael, 25, Hridita Saha, 13, and Uma Rani, 46.

Abhijit Sarker, a passenger of the jeep, said the jeep overturned after its driver got down from it as the engine of the vehicle did not start, leaving seven injured.

Later, locals rescued the injured and took them to Sreemangal Upazila Health Complex, said its official Dr Sajjad Hossain Chowdhury. He said the injured were sent to Moulvibazar Sadar Hospital for better treatment after providing them primary treatment.