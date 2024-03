Bangladesh Energy Regulatory Commission (BERC) has increased the price of a 12 kg liquefied natural gas (LPG) cylinder by Tk 8 to Tk 1,482 from Tk 1,474 ahead of the holy month of Ramadan.

The new price will take effect from 6:00pm on Sunday (March 3).

─║BERC chairman Nurul Amin announced the new price at a press briefing held at the BERC office in the capital on Sunday afternoon.