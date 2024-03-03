PM Sheikh Hasina opens 4-day DC conference

A four-day annual conference of Deputy Commissioners (DCs) began in the city on Sunday after Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina inaugurated the conference at Shapla Hall of her office.

She opened the DC Conference-2024 for the first time after assuming office for the record fifth term upon winning the 12th parliamentary election.

But, the subsequent working sessions of the conference will take place at the Osmani Memorial Auditorium from tomorrow.

The conference will conclude on Wednesday (March 6).

The program was conducted by Cabinet Secretary Md Mahbub Hossain.

Minister for Public Administration Farhad Hossain spoke at the inaugural function.

A total of 30 sessions including 25 working sessions will be held in the conference while 356 proposals placed by the DCs will be discussed there.

The proposals have been made prioritising issues including enhancing public services, reducing public hassles, construction of roads and highways and bridges, expansion of tourism, amendments of rules and laws and protection of public interests.

The top agenda includes land management, improving law and order situation, strengthening local government institutions, disaster management and relief programme, creation of jobs at local level, poverty alleviation programme implementation, social safety net programme implementation, use of information and communication technology and e-governance, improving standard of education and its expansion, health and family welfare, conservation of environment and prevention of pollution, development of physical infrastructure and inspection and coordination of development programme implementation.

In the annual conference of 2023, a total of 212 short, medium and long term decisions were taken and 130 of those have been implemented and disposed of while 82 others are being implemented.

The rate of implementation or disposal is 62 per cent.