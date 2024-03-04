34 held in crackdown at restaurants in Dhaka

Some 34 people, including restaurant managers and staff, have been arrested in a crackdown on fire safety irregularities at different eateries at Dhanmondi, Gulshan, Mirpur and Uttara areas in the capital.

Police made the drives for several hours till 11pm to ensure emergency exits and fire extinguishers at the restaurants after the deaths of 46 people in Baily Road restaurant fire.

The law enforcers conducted the drives at 19 restaurants in Dhanmondi. As there were no emergency exit and fire extinguishers, stern action has been taken.

Dhanmondi Police Station OC Parvez Islam said,” Nineteen persons, including the restaurant managers, were arrested during drives. Action will be taken against those. Some were released upon bonds.

But none was arrested during drives at 10 restaurants in Gulshan as there were exit gates and found no ‘major irregularities’ at the restaurants, said Gulshan Police Station OC Majharul Islam.

A total of 12 people were arrested in six restaurants at Mirpur, said local police station chief Munsi Sabbir Ahmed.

Uttara East Police Station chief Mojibur Rahman and Uttara West Police Station chief Abul Hasan said they arrested three people in each of the areas.