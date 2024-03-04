Fakhrul off to Singapore for treatment

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir left Dhaka for Singapore for treatment on Monday morning.

He alongwith his wife left Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport around 8:40 am by a flight of Biman Bangladesh Airlines.

It is learned that he is scheduled to receive treatment at a hospital there. For this the BNP leader is going there for treatment.

The party sources said that some of the senior leaders may go abroad. Some will go abroad for long-term treatment after Eid. Meanwhile, BNP Standing Committee members Iqbal Hasan Mahmud Tuku and Salahuddin Ahmed are staying outside the country.