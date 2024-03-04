50 lakh families to get rice at Tk 15 per kg during Ramadan

The government is planning to provide 1.5 lakh tonnes of rice to 50 lakh families under Vulnerable Group Feeding (VGF) programme in the upcoming Ramadan, said Food Minister Sadhan Chandar Majumder on Monday.

The dealers were asked to collect rice from March 1 which will be distributed within March 10, he said while talking to reporters after attending the deputy commissioners’ conference at Osmani Memorial Auditorium in the capital, reports UNB.

Replying to a question about whether the decision of the government will keep the rice market stable, the minister said “I think so as 50 lakh families will get rice at Tk 15 per kg under the food-friendly programme.”

Responding to another question about the implementation of the government order to write the name of rice varieties on sacks with price, Sadhan said “We had that we would issue an order within February 20 and the order will come into effect from April 14. It will be effective when Boro rice will be harvested in the new year,”

He also urged the deputy commissioners to provide all-out support to ensure implementation of the government decision to write the names and varieties of rice on sacks.