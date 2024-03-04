Bangladeshi couple shot dead in South Africa

A Bangladeshi couple was reportedly shot dead by miscreants in Johannesburg, South Africa on Sunday evening.

The deceased are Md Mohin Bhuiya, 35, son of Md Hossain Bhuiya of North Manikpur village, Ward No 4, Arjuntala Union of Senbag upazila of Noakhali district and his wife Runa Akhter, 22, daughter of Md Liton of Jamadar Bari in Kesharpur Union of the same upazila.

Quoting victims’ family members, Abdul Jabbar, Union Parishad Member of Ward No. 4 of Arjuntala Union Parishad, said the couple came to their Johannesburg residence on Sunday evening after attending a programme of their friend.

When they reached in front of their residence, miscreants shot Mohin and his pregnant wife.

Later, the locals rescued them and took them to the hospital where the doctor on duty declared them dead. Fortunately, their two children who were in the car were safe.

Md Hossain, father of Mohin, said Mohin migrated to South Africa 15 years ago. Then he took his wife five years ago. Runa Akhter was 7 months pregnant.

He said his two younger sons,who were in Africa, informed the matter to the family in Bangladesh. He said they want justices.