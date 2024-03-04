1st T20 : Jaker’s fight in vain as Tigers suffer heartbroken defeat

Bangladesh could not hold their nerves till the end as they suffered a heartbroken defeat against Sri Lanka in the first game of the three-match T20 series despite an impressive fighting approach by Jaker Ali.

The Tigers had to stop on 203/8 in 20 overs while chasing the massive total of 206 runs at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on Monday, losing the match by three runs in the last-over thriller.

In reply to the gigantic total, Bangladesh did not start well as they lost a wicket without going on the mark. As a sequel to that, the hosts lost four wickets in 68 runs.

At one stage, the fear of collapse surged on the batting lineup but Mahmudullah Riyad and then Jaker Ali did not let it go so easily.

Mahmudullah departed for 54 runs from 31 balls with four sixes and two fours while Jaker Ali kept fighting till the last over. But unfortunately he also had to go when the team needed 10 runs from four balls.

The home side were able to manage just six runs from the last three balls, suffering a heartbroken 3-run defeat.

Angelo Mathews, Binura Fernando and Dasun Shanaka took two wickets each for Sri Lanka.

Earlier being asked to bat, Sri Lanka posted a gigantic total of 206 runs losing just three wickets.

Sri Lanka went into a little bit of back-foot in the beginning losing two wickets inside the mandatory powerplay.

However, Kusal Mendis and Sadeera Samarawickrama came into the crease and made a 96-run stand between them, taking the innings away to them. Mendis departed for 59 from 36 balls while Sadeera remained unbeaten on 61 from 48 balls.

Later, Charith Asalanka played a tornado innings of 44 runs from 21 balls hitting six sixes around the ground.

Shoriful Islam, Taskin Ahmed and Rishad Hossain picked up one wicket each for Bangladesh.

Playing XIs

Bangladesh: Soumya Sarkar, Litton Das(w), Najmul Hossain Shanto(c), Towhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah, Jaker Ali, Mahedi Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Rishad Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman.

Sri Lanka: Avishka Fernando, Kusal Mendis(w), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Kamindu Mendis, Charith Asalanka(c), Angelo Mathews, Dasun Shanaka, Maheesh Theekshana, Akila Dananjaya, Binura Fernando, Matheesha Pathirana.