Steamed Loitta Shutki Curry

Ingredients:

v Loitta Shutki–12-15 pcs

v Onion (chopped), –1 cup

v Garlic paste –1 tsp

v Ginger paste–½ tsp

v Green chili paste–1 tbsp

v Red chili powder — 1 tsp

v Turmeric powder — 1 tsp

v Oil –½ cup

v Coriander leaves (chopped) –½ cup

v Salt– (as required)

v Water (for gravy) –½ cup

Method:

First, cut the dried fish pieces into 1-2 inches long and soak them in warm water for 20-25 minutes. Stir the pieces in the warm water and then drain them and wash well. Take a bowl and mix everything with clean hands. Marinate the mixture for 30 minutes. After 30 minutes, place the marinade mixture into the steel box. Cover the box with the lid and steam for about half an hour over medium flame. After 30-40 minutes, your steamed dried fish curry is ready. Enjoy with hot plain rice.