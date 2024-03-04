PM attaches highest priority to health sector: Samanta Lal

Health and Family Welfare Minister Professor Dr Samanta Lal Sen on Monday said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has attached highest priority to the health sector aiming to provide better healthcare services for common people.

“Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina wants to improve the healthcare system . . . She (Prime Minister) is constantly monitoring the health sector and instructing us for upgrading the entire healthcare system,” he made the comments at a meeting with senior officials of the health ministry, an official release said.

State Minister for Health and Family Welfare Dr Rokeya Sultana attended the meeting held at the health ministry.

Secretary of Health Service Division Md Jahangir Alam, Secretary of Health Education and Family Planning Division Azizur Rahman, President of Bangladesh Medical Association (BMA) Dr Mostafa Jalal Mohiuddin, President of Swadhinata Chikitshak Parishad Prof Dr Jamaluddin Chowdhury and heads of different departments of the health ministry, among others, were present at the meeting.

Samanta said, “I myself and the state minister for Health and Family Welfare understand the desired goal of the Prime Minister. We all entrusted with the health ministry are working in line with the directive of Prime Minister Sheikh to fulfill her goal.”

Earlier, Dr Samanta Lal Sen and Dr Rokeya Sultana attended the preparatory meeting for holding the admission test of Bangladesh Dental Surgeon at the health ministry.

On March 2, at a function, Health and Family Welfare Minister Professor Dr Samanta Lal Sen said the government will continue drives against unauthorized healthcare facilities aiming to upgrade healthcare system.

“Both public and private hospitals, clinics and diagnostics centres must be equipped with required medical facilities to ensure quality treatment for patients,” he told a function here.

The health minister said the government will show zero tolerance against irregularities of private healthcare facilities.

The government does not want to shut down private healthcare facilities for the sake of the greatest interest of the people, he said, adding, “But all private hospitals, clinics and diagnostics centres must recruit adequate number of skilled healthcare professionals, equipping it with all necessary testing facilities.”