Karim Foundation Trust donates 12 lakh Taka to 2 hundred families in Jagannathpur

Bangla Mirror desk : To observe the holy month of Ramadan and Eid-ul-Fitr, Karim Foundation Trust has donated Tk 12 lakh in cash among 200 families of Jagannathpur upazila in Sunamganj district

On the 5th March Tuesday afternoon, 6000 Taka each was handed in to 200 deprived families of Kishorpur village of Pailgaon Union, which is the village home of Trust founder and trustee Abdul Karim Goni and neighbouring villages including Khalishapara, Noapara, Mojahidpur, Ramapatipur, Gainakandi, Ulukandi, Borhanpur and Gazirkul.

The Founder of the Trust, Editor of British-Bangladeshi Who’s Who, Weekly Bangla Mirror and online portal Sylhet Mirror.com, Abdul Karim Goni presided over the meeting where the Chief Guest was Chairman of Pailgaon Union Haji Md Moklus Miah. Special guests were Panel Chairman of Pailgaon UP Md Nojmuddin, UK expat and community leader Md Abdul Moin, Joint General Secretary of Sylhet Press Club and Senior Reporter of Daily Sylheter Dak Ahmed Selim, Senior Reporter of Daily Sylheter Dak Anas Habib Colins, President of Jagannathpur Press Club Shankor Roy, Daily Prothom Alo Correspondent Amit Dev, Dainik Kaler Kantha Correspondent Ali Ahmed and Ajker Potrika Correspondent Jewel Ahmed.

The meeting was presented by Sylhet Correspondentr of Bangla Mirror Group and Senior Reporter of Daily Sylheter Dak Enamul Haque Renu where local UP member Md Shahan Ahmed delivered the welcoming speech. Mawlana Mohammed Ali recited from the Quran at the beginning and Munajat was conducted by Imam of local mosque Mawlana Rafiqul Haque.

In his speech Abdul Karim Goni emphasised that this trust was established in March 2022 on the initiative of his family members. Later on July 27 the trust started its journey by donating 2 lakh 60 thousand Taka cash among 130 families of Kishorpur village who were affected by flood. Last year, more than 7 lakh Taka was distributed among the families of 3 villages to observe the holy month of Ramadan and Eid-ul-Fitr. Besides, the Trust is providing financial support to destitute and deprived families in Jagannathpur for house buildings, medical treatments and also providing financial assistance to the local mosque every month. He noted that he achieved great sat is faction by donating 12 lakh Taka in cash in continuation of this.

He mentioned that this humanitarian support will continue towards the distressed and deprived families on behalf of this trust. He requested everyone’s cooperation in this cause.