1 crore family to get dates at Tk 150

One crore families will get dates at Tk 150 as the Trading Corporation of Bangladesh (TCB) started selling dates ahead of the month of Ramadan.

This is the first time the TCB added the item to their list ahead of Ramadan.

State Minister for Commerce Ahsanul Islam Titu on Thursday morning inaugurated the programme in the capital’s Polytechnic field.

The items will be sold at subsidised prices among one crore card holders families across the country.

Second phase of selling started today across the country ahead of the Ramadan.