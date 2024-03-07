TCB selling sugar at Tk 70, instead of Tk 100

The Trading Corporation of Bangladesh (TCB) is selling per kg of sugar at Tk 70, instead of Tk 100.

Earlier on Wednesday, the TCB announced that it will sell per kg sugar at Tk 100, increasing the price by Tk 30. A day later of the announcement, the organisation kept away from its earlier decision and said that it would sell sugar at the previous rate.

TCB spokesperson Humayun Kabir at an audio record said the sugar will be sold at the previous price, not Tk 100.

“The price of sugar had to be adjusted to reduce the subsidy. Yet the government is subsidising more than ever before. The newly fixed price of sugar has been canceled and the previous price has been reinstated. That is, now buyers can buy sugar per kg at the rate of Tk 70 per kg,” he said.

Ahead of the month of Ramadan, the TCB started selling five goods at subsidised prices. A consumer with a family card can buy a maximum of 2 litres of soybean oil, 2 kg lentils, 1 kg of sugar and 1 kg dates.

TCB, a wing of the commerce ministry, on WEdnesday increased sales price of sugar by 43 percent or Tk 30 per kg in a bid to contain subsidy bills.