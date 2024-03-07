Health Minister suspends upazila health officer 

Health and Family Welfare Minister Dr Samanta Lal Sen has suspended Sylhet’s Jaintapur Family Planning Officer Rentu Purkayastha due to his absence from work.

Rentu Purkayastha was not in his office when the minister visited the hospital at 10:00am on Wednesday. The minister promptly issued an order for his suspension, citing the failure to report to the workplace on time.

Sylhet Division Directorate General of Family Planning Mazharul Islam Chowdhury confirmed the news.

“The condition of Jaintapur Upazila Health Complex is not satisfactory. There is a manpower crisis and the hospital building also needs renovation. Strict instructions have been issued to address the low presence of doctors. The family planning officer has been suspended for being unavailable,” the minister told newsmen.