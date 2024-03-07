‘PHP Family Floor’ inaugurated at Chattogram Maa O Shishu hospital

Chattogram Maa O Shishu Hospital inaugurated ‘PHP Family Floor’ on Wednesday with the funding of PHP Family.

PHP Family Chairman Sufi Mohammad Mizanur Rahman inaugurated it as the chief guest.

At that time, Sufi Mohammad Mizanur Rahman said that no people of this country will be deprived of medical services, PHP is working towards that goal. No person can die without food or without treatment in this independent country

Meanwhile, the Chairman of PHP Family visited the medical services and various departments of the newly built cancer hospital.

Under the chairmanship of Syed Mohammad Morshed Hossain, president of the hospital’s executive committee (acting) Mohammad Rezaul Karim Azad, editor of Dainik Azadi, MA Malek was present as a special guest.

Sufi Muhammad Mizanur Rahman’s wife Tahmina Rahman, Daily Azadi Managing Editor Wahid Malek, PHP Family Vice Chairman Muhammad Mohsin, Managing Director Muhammad Iqbal Hossain Chowdhury also spoke on the occasion.