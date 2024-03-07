Brazil ease into Gold Cup final with win over Mexico

Brazil proved too much for Mexico as they cruised into the final of the CONCACAF women’s Gold Cup with a 3-0 victory in San Diego on Wednesday.

In Sunday’s final, the eight-times women’s Copa America champions will face the winner’s of Wednesday’s other semi between the USA and Canada.

Brazil went ahead in the 21st minute when Mexico goalkeeper Stephany Barrera made a mess of a cross from Rafaelle and Adriana reacted sharply to turn in the loose ball.

Eight minutes later, an already difficult task got even tougher when defender Nicolette Hernandez was sent off for denial of a goalscoring opportunity.

Bia Zaneratto was breaking goalwards when Hernandez slid in on the edge of the box and although there was initially no foul awarded, a VAR review led to a straight red for Hernandez.

Mexico’s players were in disbelief at the decision and four minutes later their night got worse when Antonia collected a clearance on the edge of the box, cut inside and then buried a perfect left-foot shot into the far corner.

The contest was over three minutes into the second half when substitute Gabi Portilho fired in a low cross which was superbly turned in with a back-heeled flick from Yasmim.

Mexico stuck at their task in driving rain but Brazil remained dangerous and Vitoria Yaya went close to a fourth with a left-foot curler that struck the post.

Mexico’s Lizbeth Ovalle, one of the stars of the tournament, provided a reminder of her talent with a jinking run past two defenders before an audacious chip which was just off target.

Gabi Nunes had an effort ruled out for handball in the latter stages but by then the outcome was long determined.