Journalist Syed Ahmed Atal no more

Veteran journalist and freedom fighter Syed Ahmed Atal has passed away.

He was 71.

He breathed his last on Friday morning while undergoing treatment at the intensive care unit (ICU) at Asgar Ali Hospital in the capital.

Atal was in life support at the hospital since Thursday. He was admitted there in a very critical state after suffering from various complications including high blood pressure and diabetics.

He is survived by a son, a daughter, wife and a host of relatives and well wishers to mourn his death.

Atal, a member of the Jatiya Press Club, Dhaka Reporters Unity (DRU) and Dhaka Union of Journalists (DUJ), had served in various posts of Begali daily– ‘Dainik Karatoa’– since its inception. He was the chief reporter of the daily until his death.

Syed Ahmed Atal was born in Bogura but his paternal house is located in Munshiganj.

He was buried at his birth place in Bogura after Namaj e Janaza at Jatiya Press Club and the Dhaka Reporters Unity following the Jumah prayer.