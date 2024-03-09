No political prisoners, only BNP activists in jail: Home Minister

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan said that there are no political prisoners in country’s jail and those who are imprisoned are BNP activists.

“BNP claims that thousands of political prisoners are in jail, I would say that there is no political prisoner here in the country. Those who are jailed are BNP activists,” he said.

He said this while replying to a question from reporters after a programme organised on the occasion of Police Memorial Day 2024 at the Convention Hall of Police Staff College on Saturday.

“We don’t have any political prisoners here. Those who vandalised the Chief Justice’s residence, those who beat the police, Ansar to death, those who beat the girls, we have identified them after checking footage and took action according to the law. That’s what the police did,” said the minister.

He said BNP also tried to foil the election in 2014 by creating anarchic situation and arson terrorism. But gradually they have become isolated from people.

Pointing at Tarique Rahman, the home minister said he is trying to control his party’s politics in the country staying in England. He neither cares about the people of this country nor his party activists, he added.

The people of this country believe that Bangladesh will not lose its way as long as the Prime Minister is alive, Azaduzzaman said.