Raushan Ershad Jatiya Party chairman, Kazi Mamun secretary general

Jatiya Party (JaPa) founder chairman late Hussein Muhammad Ershad’s wife Raushan Ershad has been elected as the chairman of a faction of the party for the next three years.

Her name was announced at the 10th National Council of a faction of the party held in Dhaka on Saturday (March 9).

Kazi Firoze Rashid and Kazi Mamunur Rashid have been elected as JaPa executive chairman and secretary general respectively in the new committee announced at the council.

The councilors coming from across the country elected the committee for the next three years at the 10th council held at the Institution of Engineers in Dhaka early Saturday afternoon.

Sarwar Hossain Milon, convener of the Election Commission formed at the council session, proposed Raushan Ershad’s name as the chairman. As the councilors supported the proposal raising their hands, Milon said, “Unofficially, Raushan Ershad is the chairman of our party from now on.”

Then the party’s presidium member Fakhruzzaman Jahangir announced the names of other senior leaders of the party.

He said Kazi Firoze Rashid would work as the party’s executive chairman, while Syed Abu Hossain Babla, Saidur Rahman Tepa, Shafiqul Islam Sentu, Saad Ershad, Golam Sarwar Milon and Sunil Shuvo Roy would work as as senior co-chairmen.

Sunil Shuvo Roy will also serve as the JaPa spokesman.

Earlier at about 12:00 noon on Saturday (March 9), the 10th National Council of the party began formally through the recitation of the national anthem, hoisting the party flags. The party’s vice-chairman Ziaul Huque Mridha read out the condolence motion of the party at the very beginning.

The entire Engineering Institution, Matsya Bhaban and Shahbag areas have been covered with colourful posters and festoons centering the council. Festoons highlighting the development activities during Ershad’s rule put on the nearby roads. A two-tier podium was erected, while necessary arrangements have been taken so that 12,000 councilors and delegates can attend the conference.