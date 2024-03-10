Amari Dhaka rolls out Ramadan feast

This Ramadan Amari Dhaka havebrought specially the uniqueofferings as chefs from different countries have arrived to maketheir exquisite culinary masterpieceslike Arabian, Moroccan and Indian kebab in iftar buffet, with takeaway delights,to entertain the guests in entire month of Ramadan.

Buffet Iftar & Dinner will be available every day with Buffet Suhur on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays.

Guests visitingAmaya Food Gallery would get to enjoy signature dishes such as Chicken makmali kebab, Dhuadarlalmurg, Lucknowigoshtgalouti kebab,Cinnamon balah al sham, Basbusa,Chicken al faham,Dawood basha,Mutton massaman curry and many other dishes by the expert chefs.

While guests visiting Amaya Food Gallery in 13th floor of Amari Dhaka they will get to experience authentic delicacies of varieties of Kebabs from our Indian Chefs and many other mouth-watering dishes by the expertculinary artists.

Takeaway Iftar boxes from hotel will also be available for pick-ups from Cascade Restaurant in the lobby. There will be set Arabian Platter along with offers of Platinum, Gold and Silver Iftar boxes starting from BDT 3,999 net.

All the iftar boxes will come jam-packed with all the local favorites along with Moroccan , Arabian and Indian signature dishes and each box can serve two persons.

Guests can pre-order and pick up their food, allowing them to spend more time with their loved ones in a very exclusive packaging.