Quader rejects BNP’s demand for holding mid-term elections

BNP’s demand for a mid-term election has been rejected outright by Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader.

“Why do they (BNP) demand the mid-term election? They demand whatever they like,” he said while addressing a press conference held at AL President Sheikh Hasina’s Dhanmondi political office in the capital on Sunday (March 10).

Criticising BNP, he said the party has become isolated from people in politics after failing to realise the people’s mindset.

“It has been proved in Bangladesh’s politics that the country’s democracy is safe at the hands of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. She realizes the people’s mindset,” he said.

Quader said as long as Sheikh Hasina remains in power, the country will never lose its path.

About the recent report of the European Union (EU) over the 12th Jatiya Sangsad election, the AL general secretary said the EU follows some policy as they maintain alliance with the western world.

The EU’s report is similar to the remarks made by the USA over the polls in Bangladesh, he said.

“But we will put emphasis on the letters written by US President Joe Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron to Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. They expressed their eagerness to work closely with Bangladesh,” he said.

About Mymensingh and Cumilla city polls, the minister said elections were held in 231 local government bodies, including Mymensingh and Cumilla cities, on Saturday which saw voter’s turnout around 60pc on an average.

The polls were held in free and fair manner and the government didn’t interfere in the polls, he added.

He extended thanks to the Election Commission, law enforcement agencies and all concerned for holding the elections in a free, fair and peaceful manner. He also congratulated the winners of those elections.

Quader said BNP leaders contested the polls in different places and some leaders have also been elected.

There was no party’s symbol in the polls, he said.

After the end of those polls, there is no logical ground for BNP to criticize the government, he said.

AL organizing secretaries BM Mozammel Huque, SM Kamal Hossain, Abu Sayeed Al Mahmud Swapan, Afzal Hossain and Sujit Roy Nandi, Asim Kumar Ukil, and Barrister Biplab Barua were present in the press conference.