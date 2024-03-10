Dr Yunus files appeal seeking permission to go abroad

Nobel Laureate economist Professor Dr Muhammad Yunus has filed an appeal to the Labour Appeal Tribunal seeking permission to go abroad.

The appeal was filed at the Labour Appeal Tribunal on behalf of him on Sunday (March 10).

The appeal states that Dr Muhammad Yunus wants to attend several international conferences abroad. The appeal was filed as the tribunal has asked him to apprise it before going abroad.

Dr Yunus’ counsel Barrister Abdullah Al Mamun said that the hearing on the appeal is likely to take place on Monday (March 11).

A labor court on January 1 last sentenced Yunus to six months in prison in a case filed for violating the country’s labor laws.

Begum Sheikh Merina Sultana, judge of the Third Labor Court of Dhaka, delivered the verdict, which also fined Yunus Tk 30,000. The judge said the allegations brought against them were proven.

The Nobel laureate and three other convicted accused secured a one-month bail on condition of filing an appeal with the upper court.

Earlier, on September 9, 2021, Labour Inspector Arifuzzaman of the Department of Inspection for Factories and Establishments filed the case with Dhaka 3rd Labour Court.

According to the case, in an inspection visit to Grameen Telecom inspectors of the department found that 101 workers and staff who were supposed to be permanent were not made so.

On January 28, he also received bail from the Appeal Tribunal after submitting an appeal to cancel his punishment. Later on March 10, the tenure of the bail was extended.

However, the High Court passed an order stating that Yunus would have to take court’s permission prior to going abroad until his appeal is resolved.

On February 5, a High Court bench of Justice Nazrul Islam Talukder passed the order.