Ihsanul Karim’s janaza held at Press Club

The first namaj-e-janaza for Prime Minister’s press secretary Ihsanul Karim Helal was held at Jatiya Press Club in the capital at 11am on Monday.

After the janaza, military secretary Maj Gen Kabir paid tribute placing wreath on behalf of the Prime Minister.

Later, Awami League, Jatiya Press Club, Prime Minister’s office, Prime Minister Press Wing, Dhaka South City Corporation mayor Barrister Fazle Noor Tapas, Bangladesh Federal Journalists Union, Dhaka Journalists Union, Dhaka Reporters Unity and other organisations and media paid wreathes to pay their last respect.

Ihsanul Karim, 73, died of heart attack at about 80pm on Sunday (March 10) at Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU) Hospital while undergoing treatment there.

He had been on life support there for a long time.