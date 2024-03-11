AL leader among 4 sued over raping girl in Sunamganj

A case was filed against four people, including a local Awami League (AL) leader, over raping a youth girl after tying her lover to a tree at Dowarbazar upazila in Sunamganj district on Friday night.

The rape case was filed at Dowarabazar Police Station lodged by the 27-year-old victim on Saturday.

Afsor Uddin, general secretary of Awami League’s ward-4 unit of Mannargaon union parishad in Dowarabazar; Foyzul Bari, 45, Abdul Karim, an auto-rickshaw driver, and Soyful Islam, 30, residents of the upazila– are made accused in the case.

Locals said the victim, who hailed from Madhabpur upazila of Habiganj district, was engaged in a relationship with a carpenter, from Sunamgnaj’s Bishwambharpur upazila.

According to the case statement, the duo was heading towards a friend’s house at Kamargaon village to get married. On the way, they reached Sunamganj around 11:00pm on Friday and hired an auto-rickshaw to reach their destination. But the auto driver Abdul Karim took them to an unknown location and called Afsor Uddin.

Then Abdul Karim and Afsor Uddin took them to Foyzul Bari’s house at Jalalpur village where the accused violated the girl repeatedly after tying the lover with a tree, reads the case statement.

Later around 4:00am, the accused left the woman and her friend on the road at Katakhali. Then they took shelter in a house nearby.

Additional Superintendent of Police in Sunamganj Rajon Kumar Das said, “Being informed by the locals, the victim was rescued and sent to the hospital. A case has been recorded in this connection and police are looking for the four accused.”