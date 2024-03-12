Schools to remain open during Ramadan: Appellate Division

The Appellate Division of the Supreme Court on Tuesday stayed the High Court order the closure of primary and secondary schools across the country during Ramadan.

Now, primary schools across the country remain open for 10-day in the month of Ramadan, while secondary for 15-day.

A five-member bench of the Appellate Division led by Chief Justice Obaidul Hassan passed the order holding hearing on a petition filed by the state challenging the HC order.

Attorney General AM Amin Uddin appeared for the state, while lawyer AKM Fayez was present on behalf of the writ petitioner.

On Sunday (March 10) the HC ordered the closure of primary and secondary schools across the country during Ramadan.

On February 25, Supreme Court lawyer Md Elias Ali Mondal filed a writ petition with the HC challenging the legality of the government’s decision to keep primary and secondary schools open during Ramadan.