Le Reve Eid fashion show held

Le Reves Eid collection has been officially launched, and the grandeur continued at the Eid Fashion Show 2024, hosted at the Grand Ballroom of Aloki Convention Center on Gulshan-Link Road in Dhaka.

The event, held on March 5, witnessed the presence of Le Reves Chief Executive Officer, Monnujan Nargis, Reve Groups Founder Chairman, M Rezaul Hasan, officials from Le Reve, fashion experts, journalists from the press and print media, and well-wishers.

The theme for this years Eid collection, presented at the fashion show, is “Indulgence.” Le Reve captures the joy and excitement of immersing oneself in the small joys of life during festive occasions like Eid, reflected in a vibrant array of colors, designs, and patterns.

The Family Collection by Le Reve, comprising womens, mens, teens, and childrens wear, took center stage, along with a captivating presentation of the brands exclusive label, Nargisus.

In her opening speech, Le Reves CEO, Monnujan Nargis, highlighted the extraordinary combination of silk and muslin in the Eid Collection 2024.

Modern weaving techniques have transformed muslin made from corpus cotton and silk made from cocoons into diverse forms.

She emphasized Le Reves commitment to providing customers with the best clothing tailored for occasions, weather, and quality.

Recognizing the summer heat during Eid, a new fabric, a silk-viscose blend, was introduced to blend the luxury of silk with the comfort of viscose, available exclusively at Le Reve.