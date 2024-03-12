U-19 women’s team awarded for becoming SAFF champs

Bangladesh U-19 women’s football team received award for becoming champions of the SAFF U-19 tournament held in February in Dhaka.

They received Walton 32-inch smart TV in a reception programme held on Tuesday at conference room of Bangladesh Football Federation’s Bhaban hosted by Walton Group.

Earlier on day of the final, Walton Group announced that each members of the of Bangladesh U-19 eve team will be given television as a gift if they become champions and finally Walton Group handed over the prizes through a formal ceremony.

FM Iqbal bin Anwar (Dawn), senior deputy executive director of Walton, handed over the TV to the players, coaches and officials of the team.

Mahfuza Akhter Kiran, chairman of Women’s Wing of BFF and other officials of BFF were also present on the occasion.