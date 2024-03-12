Five health tips to observe Ramadan fasting

Top five tips to help employees observing the fast this Ramadan.

Healthy Ramadan fasting tips

Fasting hours vary depending on location. International SOS, the world’s leading medical and security services provider, reminds everyone observing Ramadan to prioritise safety and health with expert advice and personalised support.

The importance of staying safe during Ramadan

The Islamic holy month of Ramadan is essential for observant Muslims worldwide. Mobile workers and foreign residents should familiarise themselves with their location’s cultural norms and practices during Ramadan. For example, even those who do not fast may expect daylight hours in some countries. Meanwhile, attending public gatherings and celebrations, particularly during a public holiday in many countries across the region, requires situational awareness in the early morning.

Foster an open environment

Encourage open communication by having a transparent and inclusive policy on religious observance in the workplace. This demonstrates respect for employees’ personal beliefs and allows them to discuss their needs during Ramadan comfortably.

Flexible working arrangements with resources

Additionally, be understanding if employees require more breaks or need to adapt their break timings for prayers. This demonstrates care for employees’ well-being and empowers them to make informed choices during this critical time.

Provide mental health support

Encourage employees to utilise mental health resources or provide information about external resources for stress management and emotional support.