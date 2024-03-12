Two killed in Moulvibazar road crashes

Two people were killed in two separate road crashes at Sreemangal upazila in Moulvibazar district on Tuesday morning.

The accidents took place within 9am to 10am in the morning at Sindurkhana Olamoya area in the upazila.

According to police, a ninth grader Rahim Mia, son of Hafiz Mia, of Jamsi village, lost control over the steering of his father’s bike and hit a roadside tree. He was critically injured and taken to Sreemangal Upazila Health Complex where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.

Meanwhile, a speeding unidentified vehicle ran over a pedestrian at Lamua area around 9am, leaving him dead on the spot.

Satgaon Highway Police Station inspector Sohel Rana and sub-inspector of Sreemangal Police Station Durjay Sarkar confirmed these death matters, adding that legal actions were being taken in this regards.