Extortion will not be tolerated: IGP

No extortion will be tolerated in any sector including transportation of goods and strict action will be taken against extortion, said Inspector General of Police Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun on Tuesday.

He asked the field-level police officers to perform their duties with sincerity to control the prices of commodities, UNB reports.

The IGP came up with the information while talking to reporters after attending a meeting on overall law and order situation, security and traffic management at Police Headquarters on Tuesday.

He also stressed the need for market monitoring and smooth movement of goods-laden vehicles.

The IGP asked all to remain alert so that no one can create any issue ahead of Ramadan and Eid.

“The officials have to remain active so that no vested quarter can disrupt communal harmony or create any unwanted incident through rumours and propaganda in the cyber world,” he said.

The IGP directed all concerned police units, including highway police, district police, to take preparations from now on to ensure smooth journey of homebound people during Eid-ul-Fitr.

He also directed the highway police to take measures so that they cannot transport passengers on the roof of buses or trucks.

In addition to performing regular duties during Ramadan, the IGP asked all to be careful and vigilant during Ramadan, Iftar, Tarabi and Sehri.