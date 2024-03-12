Verdict against Hallmark MD, Chairman among 18 on Mar 19

A court in Dhaka on Tuesday set March 19 to deliver the judgment against 18 people, including Hallmark Group Managing Director Tanvir Mahmud and his wife Jasmine Islam.

After concluding cross examination, Dhaka Special Judge Court-1 Judge Md Abul Kashem fixed the date.

Mir Ahmmed Salam, lawyer of the Anti-Corruption, confirmed this.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrates Saifur Rahman and Keshav Roy Chowdhury, who recorded statements of three accused in the case, submitted their testimonies on March 4 and were cross-examined by the defence at Dhaka Special Judge Court-1.

After the end of the cross-examination, Judge Md Abul Kashem adjourned the hearing till March 12.

The court was scheduled to pronounce judgment in the case on February 28.

The ACC however, pleaded for recording depositions of the two concerned magistrates on that day.

According to the case documents, the 18 accused, including Hallmark Group Managing Director Tanvir Mahmud, his wife and the company’s chairman, Jasmine Islam are accused of embezzling Taka 16.50 crore after taking loan of 525.62 crore in the name of a non-existent Max Spinning Mills.

ACC filed the case on October 4, 2012, with the capital’s Ramna Police Station.