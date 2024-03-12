6th Annual Bangabandhu Lecture held in London

Ansar Ahmed Ullah:

The Annual Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Lecture titled ‘Political Resistance: Bangladesh’ Palestine Policy’ was held on 6 March 2024 at the SOAS, University of London.

Nooruddin Ahmed of the 7th March Foundation chaired the lecture.

Guest of honour was Mohammad Hazrat Ali Khan, Deputy High Commissioner, Bangladesh High Commission London. He conveyed Bangladesh’s consistent support for the people of Palestine from Bangladesh’s inception in 1971 to Bangabandhu’s pledge in 1974 at the UN and the OIC conference.

The keynote speaker was Mabrur Ahmed, Director of Restless Beings. Mabrur Ahmed, in his presentation, covered Bangladesh’s position from early-day political support for Palestine under the direction of Bangabandhu to the well-publicised ‘All Countries Except Israel’ and onto the support of South Africa’s ICJ case, followed the path of political resistance from Bangladesh in support of Palestine.

Furthermore, the latest from the humanitarian response on the ground in Gaza and community organising on behalf of Palestine from the TikTok generation was explored by Mabrur to bring a holistic understanding and appreciation for past and present political resistance from Bengalis and others around the world.

The lecture was organised by the 7 March Foundation in partnership with SOAS South Asian Institute.