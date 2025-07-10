Formation of the BBCCI Youth Forum Committee Completed

Bangla Mirror Desk:

The British Bangladesh Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BBCCI) has announced the formation of its new Youth Forum committee. The official announcement was made at a meeting held on Wednesday, 9th August, at the organisation’s head office in London.

The meeting was presided over by BBCCI President Rafique Haider and moderated by Director General, Barrister Dewan Mahmud. The programme commenced with a recitation from the Holy Qur’an by Syed Forkan Hussain.

Speeches were delivered by former presidents Professor Shagir Bakht Faruq and M. R. Chowdhury Mahtab, as well as BBCCI Directors Ahmed Us Samad Chowdhury JP, Muhib Chowdhury, Dr Sanawar Chowdhury, Councillor Jahangir Haque, Finance Director Helal Uddin Khan, President of the London Region Monir Ahmed, and President of the East of England Region Dr Shahanur Khan.



The newly appointed Youth Forum committee includes: President: Md. Russel Hossain, Secretary General: Mostaq Nadim Sani, Treasurer: Dewan Mahid Raza Chowdhury,Organising Secretary: Nazmul Huda,Other appointed members of the committee are:Vice President: Syed Forkan Hussain,Vice President: Iftekhar Ahmed Siddiqui, Joint Secretary: Abdul Karim,Press Secretary: Asaduzzaman Safi,Membership Secretary: Warkan Hasan,Sports Secretary: Khandaker Hossain Ahmed Emon,Executive Members: Md. Tawfiqul Alam, Hasnat Chowdhury, Iftekhar Zisan, Akmal Rony and former BBCCI President M. R. Chowdhury Mahtab was announced as an advisor to the Youth Forum.

Speakers at the event remarked that as technology continues to advance, young people are increasingly engaging in business and entrepreneurship. With innovative ideas and digital skills, they are establishing their own ventures, creating employment opportunities, and securing their place in the global market. BBCCI’s new initiative with the Youth Forum marks a historic milestone. The new leadership is expected to play a significant role in involving more young people in commerce, fostering new entrepreneurs, and integrating British Bangladeshi youth into the mainstream business community.